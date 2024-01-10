Amidst the enchanting setting of Udaipur, Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare embarked on their journey together, their happiness evident in every glance exchanged. Dressed in radiant white and gentle yellow hues, the couple graced the aisle hand in hand, their love palpable in the air. The intimate Christian-themed ceremony shared its charm through videos circulating on various Instagram paparazzi accounts. Ira, in an ethereal white gown with delicate sheer details and an elegant tiara, exuded sheer elegance. Nupur complemented her grace in a suave light yellow suit. As they walked, a shower of petals symbolized the abundant affection from their beloved friends and family. Ira Khan Looks Resplendent in Traditional White Lehenga As She Gets Mehendi Applied on Her Arms Ahead of Udaipur Wedding With Nupur Shikhare (View Pic).

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's Aisle Moment:

Ira and Nupur Dance As They Exchange Vows: