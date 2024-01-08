Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding festivities at Udaipur's Taj Lake Palace are in full swing. Following a romantic welcome dinner, where the couple donned elegant black attire, Ira's mehendi ceremony look was unveiled on Monday. Playfully complaining on Instagram Stories, Ira shared her behind-the-scenes experience, revealing her logistics team's chit-chat on walkie-talkies. The video captures her getting ready in a white embroidered halter blouse adorned with gold and pearl jewellery, showcasing her preparations for the celebration. The intimate glimpses shared by Ira offer a charming sneak peek into the ongoing wedding revelries. Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare Wedding: Bride-To-Be Posts an Adorable Picture Ahead of Her Special Day (View Pic).

Ira Khan's Instagram Story

Ira Khan's Instagram Story

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)