When the film Tashan was released in 2008, Kareena Kapoor Khan's size zero figure became popular and soon became a trend. In a candid chat with YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, Kareena called it a 'challenge' and revealed that it took her 'a year and a half' to achieve that look. Bebo also made it clear that she would not want to pursue a size-zero figure today. When asked why, she said, 'We are living in a generation where everything is accepted. I wouldn't say that this certain body type will be accepted for an action film. Today, everyone can do what they want. I am ready for an action film today also. I don't need to be a size zero for that!' The actress is gearing up for the release of Crew, which also stars Tabu and Kriti Sanon. Directed by Rajesh A Krishnan, Crew will hit the theatres on March 29. Crew: Kriti Sanon Seen Having Fun Time With Her Gang As She Shares BTS Pics Ahead of the Film’s Release!.

Check Out Kareena Kapoor Khan's Latest Interview:

