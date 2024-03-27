Before the release of their upcoming film Crew, Tabu, Kriti Sanon, and Kareena Kapoor continually express their excitement, building anticipation. Recently, Kriti, who plays Divya Bajwa, shared behind-the-scenes moments on her Instagram, showing her enjoying the outdoors with the film team and capturing moments with them. In one photo, possibly from a scene in the film, she's seen alone. Kriti captioned the photos, "BTS of Crew with my Crew." Scheduled for the March 29 release, Crew also features Kapil Sharma and Diljit Dosanjh in significant roles. Kriti Sanon Pens the Sweetest Birthday Note for Do Patti Co-Star Shaheer Sheikh, Says ‘Can’t Wait for People To See Your Magic’.

Kriti Sanon's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)