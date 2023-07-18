Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya might have remained tight-lipped about their relationship, but the two have been spotted together on numerous occasions, sparking dating rumours. Well, the rumoured couple was spotted together once again leaving from Arjun Kapoor’s residence. Janhvi and Shikhar, who were exiting the venue in the same car, were seen twinning in white for the intimate gathering at Arjun’s abode. Janhvi Kapoor Parties With Rumoured Beau Shikhar Pahariya, Khushi Kapoor and Orry (View Viral Pics).

Janhvi Kapoor & Shikhar Pahariya

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)