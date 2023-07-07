Shah Rukh Khan's much-awaited movie Jawan's trailer has been censored! Ahead of the film's trailer release reportedly on July 12, the footage has been given a green flag by CBFC with U/A certificate. FYI, the runtime of the first glimpse of Jawan is said to be 2 minute 15 seconds. Helmed by Atlee, the movie stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in key roles. Jawan: Trailer Of Shah Rukh Khan’s Film To Release Alongside Tom Cruise’s Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One in Theatres- Reports.

Jawan Trailer Censored:

(Photo Credits: CBFC India)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)