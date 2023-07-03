Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan, who continues to bask in the success of his film Pathaan, is all set to take the silver screen by storm once again. The highly anticipated trailer of upcoming film, Jawan, will be unveiled alongside the release of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One in theatres. The attachment of SRK's film's trailer to Tom Cruise's film is quite interesting as both the megastars command a similar fan following across the globe and are known for their charm. Jawan: Trailer of Shah Rukh Khan-Atlee Film to be Attached to Tom Cruise’s Mission Impossible 7, Grand Launch to Happen on July 10 - Reports,

The film has set its release date for September 7, this year. Jawan directed by Atlee, promises to be an exhilarating rollercoaster ride of emotions, captivating audiences with its adrenaline-pumping action sequences that will push the audience to the edge of their seats. SRK has undergone a drastic change in looks, leaving fans in awe and anticipation. Tom Cruise Birthday Special: From Ethan Hunt to Les Grossman, 5 of the Most Iconic Characters of the Mission Impossible Star!.

Earlier, its teaser too generated a massive buzz owing to SRK's look. The film also features Tamil star Vijay Sethupathi and the superstar Nayanthara. Jawan has been produced by Shah Rukh's home production Red Chillies Entertainment and Gauri Khan.

