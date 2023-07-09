The new glimpse of Jawan will be releasing tomorrow and fans of SRK are finding it hard to keep calm. Earlier Khan shared a short clip of Jawan and captioned it "Main punya hoon ya paap hoon?... Main bhi aap hoon… #JawanPrevueOn10July #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu." Since then #JawanPrevue has been trending on Twitter as fans show their support for their fave. Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan and Priyamani Reunite! Actress Confirms Chennai Express-Like Peppy Number in Atlee's Next.

The Countdown Begins

Let the countdown for the #JawanPrevue begin! 💥#JawanPrevueOn10July#Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.pic.twitter.com/i6jrU5dJvF — Karthik Ravivarma (@Karthikravivarm) July 8, 2023

100K on BMS #JawanPrevue

#Jawan hits 100K interested on Book my show even before trailer. OMG🥳🥳 The HYPE is surreal..🥵🤌#JawanPrevue#JawanTrailerpic.twitter.com/OWKliW5IaF — Nayanthara Fan Account (@NayanthaaraF) July 9, 2023

This Will Be Big

Ready to See Him!

