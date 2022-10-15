Jitu Shastri (Jeetendra Shastri) is no more. Bollywood and theatre artist who was known for his roles in films like Black Friday, Charas and many more has died. Indian lyricist Swanand Kirkire mourned the actor's death on Twitter. Check it out. Pradip Mukherjee Dies; Veteran Bengali Actor Was Known for His Roles in Jana Aranya, Dooratwa, Utsab and More.

RIP Jitu Shastri:

Swanand Kirkire:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)