Recently, the Mumbai Police busted two drug rackets allegedly operating in the city. It is learnt that cops seized heroin, charas, and MD drugs worth INR 2.5 crore. Two accused, including an engineer, were arrested from the Andheri and Versova areas. Officials of the Mumbai Crime Branch said that they suspect links to an interstate drug network and are investigating further. Drug Smuggling Busted: Nigerian Woman Held With Drugs Worth INR 5 Crore Hidden in Oat Packets and Juice Tetra Packs on Delhi-Mumbai Bus Route.

Mumbai Police Busts Two Drug Rackets Operating in City

