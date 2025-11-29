Google recently introduced Gemini 3, which it calls its “most intelligent model”. Users can access Gemini 3 Pro through the Gemini app and in AI Mode in Search. In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter) on November 28, the company said, "Shopping season is here, and Gemini 3 is here to help." The update will help users who are looking for easier ways to find good deals during Black Friday sale. Gemini 3 can be used to “Scour the internet for Black Friday deals.” It will assist to analyse price history charts to help customers to feel sure about the “best price”. Gemini 3 can also show how a gift may look in real life through Nano Banana Pro. The tool can suggest gift ideas that match a person’s budget. Amazon Black Friday Sale 2025: Get Discounts on iPhone 16 Plus to Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G and OnePlus 15; Check Deals and Offers.

Gemini 3 Can ‘Scour Internet for Black Friday Deals’

Shopping season is here, and Gemini 3 is here to help. Gemini 3 can: • Scour the internet for Black Friday deals. • Analyze price history charts so you can feel confident that you’re getting the best price. • Visualize how a gift will look IRL with Nano Banana Pro. • Propose… — G3mini (@GeminiApp) November 28, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Gemini). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

