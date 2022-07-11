Jugjugg Jeeyo released in theatres on June 24 and it has turned out to be a successful family entertainer at the box office. Starring Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, the film is soon set to cross Rs 80 crore mark at the box office in India. The total collection of Raj Mehta directorial stands at Rs 78.48 crore. Jugjugg Jeeyo Box Office Collection: Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor’s Film Hits Rs 100 Crore Mark Worldwide!

Jugjugg Jeeyo Box Office Collection Update

#JugJuggJeeyo witnesses an upward trend over the weekend... Premium multiplexes continue to attract footfalls, while mass pockets remain low... [Week 3] Fri 92 lacs, Sat 1.80 cr, Sun 2.05 cr. Total: ₹ 78.48 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/fKCgfrLMh4 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 11, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)