Jugjugg Jeeyo, which released in theatres on June 24, has hit Rs 100 crore mark at the box office. Yes, the family entertainer starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor has collected Rs 100 crore worldwide. Jugjugg Jeeyo: Amul Topical Calls Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani’s Film ‘Bollywood’s New Popular Family Entertainer!’

Jugjugg Jeeyo Box Office Collection Worldwide

With your love and support this crazy parivaar is taking over the box office ! #JugJuggJeeyo enters the 100 Crores club with your love and support ! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/qjl660SKor — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) July 3, 2022

