Ajay Devgn has shared an adorable picture to congratulate his wifey, actress Kajol, who completed 30 years in the film industry. She had made her acting debut with the film Bekhudi. He shared a picture and penned a sweet note for her saying, “Three decades in cinema! And, you are all fired up!” Ajay Devgn Congratulates Kajol And Others For Being Invited By The Academy For Oscar Panel.

Ajay Devgn’s Congratulatory Message For Kajol

Three decades in cinema! And, you are all fired up! Frankly, you’re just getting started. To many more milestones, movies & memories. pic.twitter.com/l1KHXvjiaz — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) July 31, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)