Kajol, Suriya, Reema Kagti are among the 397 members who have been invited by The Academy to become members of the Academy Class of 2022, for Oscar panel. Ajay Devgn congratulated his wife, Bollywood actress Kajol and all other invitees. He tweeted, “Feeling ecstatic and incredibly proud.” Oscars Committee: Kajol, Suriya, Reema Kagti Among 397 Invitees Get Invited To Become Members Of The Academy.

Ajay Devgn Congratulates Wife Kajol

Congratulations to @itsKajolD for being invited on #Oscars panel. Feeling ecstatic and incredibly proud. Also congrats to all the other invitees ⭐ — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) June 29, 2022

