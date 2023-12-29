Director Nag Ashwin’s upcoming project, Kalki 2898 AD, featuring Prabhas, is eagerly anticipated. Despite the secrecy around the story, Ashwin shared insights during an event at IIT Bombay. He emphasised the film's commitment to originality, particularly with its weaponry, steering clear of reusing old props. Furthermore, he clarified that the sci-fi film isn't a franchise like Star Wars and won't spawn sequels. Anticipation builds as he confirms the trailer's release within the next 93 days. Rana Daggubati Is All Smiles As He Poses With Kalki 2898 AD Stars Kamal Haasan and Prabhas in This Cool Pic From San Diego Comic-Con!.

Director Nag Ashwin at IIT Bombay:

