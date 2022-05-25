Karan Johar has dropped a massive surprise for fans on his 50th birthday. As the filmmaker took to Twitter and announced his directorial feature on the special day. Spilling a little more deets about the same, KJo mentioned that he start to shoot for the actioner in 2023 after Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani's release. Along with it, he also penned a straight from the heart note thanking all on his birthday. Karan Johar Turns 50: Kareena Kapoor Khan Wishes Her Sweetheart With 'Pouty' Throwback Picture On His Birthday!

Karan Johar:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)