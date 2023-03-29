Kareena Kapoor Khan has lauded Uorfi Javed's fashion sense in latest interview. "I think that the confidence with which she pulls it off, I think she looks really cool and amazing," Bebo said while going gaga over the influencer. However, the Heroine actress also added that she is "not as gutsy as Urfi" when it comes to style. To note, earlier even Ranveer Singh had priased Uorfi's daring fashion sense. Ranbir Kapoor Is Not a Fan of Uorfi Javed's Sartorial Choices, Calls Her Fashion 'Bad Taste'.

Kareena Kapoor Lauds Uorfi Javed:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HT City (@htcity)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)