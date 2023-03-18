Social media star, Uorfi Javed, who is always the talk of the town due to her daring fashion choices, received a thumbs down from Ranbir Kapoor. Well, on Kareena Kapoor Khan's chat show, when Bebo showed a placard of Uorfi to RK and told him to review her style. Ranbir replied, "Is it Uorfi?” He continued by saying, "I am not a big fan of this kind of fashion." He also tagged her fashion "bad taste." Uorfi Javed Goes Bold In See-Through Tube Top and Skirt With Matching Gloves and Face Mask (View Pics).

Ranbir Kaooor Gives Nay to Uorfi Javed's Fashion:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HT City (@htcity)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)