Kareena Kapoor Khan Hilariously Reacts to ‘Love You Bebo’ After Fans Praise Her Crew Co-Star Kriti Sanon (Watch Video)

Kareena Kapoor Khan had a hilarious response to a fan showering her with love after praising her Crew co-star Kriti Sanon at the film's trailer launch event.

Socially Mamta Naik| Mar 17, 2024 11:29 AM IST

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu launched the trailer of their upcoming film, Crew, on Saturday. In a video from the trailer launch event, Kareena can be seen hilariously reacting to 'Love You Bebo' after fans praised her co-star Kriti. As the fans showered love on Kriti, she blushed and said, 'Yeh maine plan nahi kiya hai (I didn't plan this)'. And when a fan looked at Bebo and screamed, 'We love you Bebo', she hilariously reacted by saying, 'Yeh consolation prize nahi chahiye mujhe (I don't need the consolation prize)'. On the other hand, Crew is slated to release on March 29, 2024. Did Kareena Kapoor Khan Just Confirm Being a Part of Yash’s Toxic? Actress Reveals, ‘I’m Doing a Very Big South Film’ (Watch Video).

Watch Kareena Kapoor's Hilarious Interaction With Her Fan

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by F I L M Y G Y A N (@filmygyan)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Watch Kareena Kapoor's Hilarious Interaction With Her Fan

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by F I L M Y G Y A N (@filmygyan)

