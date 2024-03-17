Kareena Kapoor Khan Hilariously Reacts to ‘Love You Bebo’ After Fans Praise Her Crew Co-Star Kriti Sanon (Watch Video)

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu launched the trailer of their upcoming film, Crew, on Saturday. In a video from the trailer launch event, Kareena can be seen hilariously reacting to 'Love You Bebo' after fans praised her co-star Kriti. As the fans showered love on Kriti, she blushed and said, 'Yeh maine plan nahi kiya hai (I didn't plan this)'. And when a fan looked at Bebo and screamed, 'We love you Bebo', she hilariously reacted by saying, 'Yeh consolation prize nahi chahiye mujhe (I don't need the consolation prize)'. On the other hand, Crew is slated to release on March 29, 2024. Did Kareena Kapoor Khan Just Confirm Being a Part of Yash’s Toxic? Actress Reveals, ‘I’m Doing a Very Big South Film’ (Watch Video).

Watch Kareena Kapoor's Hilarious Interaction With Her Fan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by F I L M Y G Y A N (@filmygyan)

