Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently enjoying the success of her film Crew, co-starring Tabu and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles. The movie, directed by Rajesh Krishnan, was released in the theatres on March 29 and has received positive reviews from fans and critics. On April 6, the actress went to her Instagram stories to conduct an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session. During the session, one of the users asked Kareena to share an unseen picture with the Crew cast. The actress responded to it with a monochrome unseen photo from the sets; in the picture shared, the film's lead actress' Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon were seen along with Crew producer Rhea Kapoor's father, Anil Kapoor. Crew Box Office Collection Week 1: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon's Comedy Film Garners Rs 47.54 Crore In India.

Check Out the Photo Here:

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Insta Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

