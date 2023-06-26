Kartik Aaryan, who is busy promoting his upcoming release, SatyaPrem Ki Katha was spotted flying economy class in IndiGo airline. A video of the actor making his way to his seat on the flight has gone viral online. He could be seen in shirt and denim on the aircraft. While a section of people are admiring Aaryan for ditching first class, a few have called it a publicity gimmick to promote his next. Satyaprem Ki Katha Trailer: ‘Virgin’ Kartik Aaryan Romances Beautiful Kiara Advani in Sameer Vidwans’ Musical Love Story (Watch Video).

Kartik Aaryan Flies Economy Class:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)