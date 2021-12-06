Everyone is super excited about the B-Town couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding. In a recent update from the wedding speculations, video of Katrina goes viral where she can be seen leaving her residence for Rajasthan. The actress can be seen wearing a mustard coloured ethnic dress, and the bride-to-be looks super pretty and happy. The big fat wedding will be held at the Six Senses Hotel aka Barwara Fort from December 7-9.

Check Out The Video Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

