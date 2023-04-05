Kim Sharma and Leander Paes, who made their relationship official in September 2021, has reportedly parted ways. The news of the actress and the tennis star's breakup has been doing rounds online since quite a while. And now, adding fuel to the separation rumours, the actress has deleted all pics with Leander from her Instagram. As per ETimes, the couple has ended their relationship over commitment issues. Monday Motivation: Kim Sharma Shares a Glimpse of Her Intense Workout; Actor Flaunts Her Figure (View Pics).

Kim Sharma and Leander Paes Are No More Couple?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HT City (@htcity)

