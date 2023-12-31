Photos of Orhan Awatramani aka Orry partying with celebs in Goa have taken the internet by storm. The I'm Liver' star is enjoying a pre-New Year's bash at the beachy locale with Uorfi Javed, Shriya Saran, Kim Sharma among others. The viral pics show Orry, sporting a tank top and jeans, chilling with his girl pals. Judging by the snapshots, it looks like they're having an absolute blast! Mouni Roy Sizzles in Pink Bikini As She Enjoys ‘Besties’ Day With Annishaa Varma and Other Friends (View Pics).

Orry Parties in Goa With Celebs:

