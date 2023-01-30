Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 30 (ANI): Actor Kim Sharma displayed her 'never-say-die' attitude in a new Instagram post.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Kim posted a frame of doing a backbends exercise.

The 'Mohabbatein' actor captioned the frame, "4 years since I had spine surgery and I never thought I'd be able to do back bends again .This asana has been my nemesis and I have really been wanting to find ease with it . It's not perfect (yet) but it's a HUGE achievement for me ( yay !). If you TRY and you PRACTICE and you BELIEVE you ALWAYS get to THAT which you think is impossible. So keep at it ." Kim calls it her 'Monday Motivation.'

Soon after the actor posted it, fans showed their love for the actor.

Shunning the world of the big screen, Kim paves her way into the common men's conversation for her relationship with former Indian Tennis player Leander Paes. From ringing in the new year and other occasions together, the actor often shares pictures from their romantic dates. Kim has earlier shared pictures from the family get-together, spent with Leander.

Though Kim has not divulged any detail about her marriage till date, fans are eagerly waiting for the good news! (ANI)

