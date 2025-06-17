Happy Birthday Leander Paes! Fans Wish Former India Tennis Legend As Olympic Medallist Turns 52

One of India's greatest Tennis players, Leander Paes, celebrates his 52nd birthday today (June 17). Paes, who played for India between 1991 and 2020, brought the nation its first individual Olympic medal in the 1996 Atlanta edition after 44 44-year gap, while winning 65 career doubles and mixed doubles titles, including all four major Grand Slams. Fans fondly remember Paes for his partnerships with Mahesh Bhupathi, Martina Hingis, and Martina Navratilova. Netizens took to social media platforms and flooded the former World Number One doubles player's feed with happy birthday messages on his special occasion. Queen’s Club 2025: Madison Keys Falls to 37-Year-Old Qualifier Tatjana Maria in Semifinals

Happy Birthday To Our Pride

He gave India 1st individual Olympic medal after a gap of- 44 Yrs in 1996 Atlanta Olympics. Leander also won multiple grand slam titles, medals in Asian Games, Commonwealth, & he represented India for record 7 times in Olympics ! Happy Birthday to our pride, legendary @Leander pic.twitter.com/DkMxARVOun — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) June 17, 2025

Today is the 52nd Birthday of Leander Paes

Today is the 52nd Birthday of Leander Paes an Indian former professional tennis player and the first Asian man to be inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame. He is regarded as one of the greatest doubles tennis players of all-time and holds the record for the most pic.twitter.com/txUHhtFQUN — Muralidharan 🇮🇳 (@Murali_is_here) June 17, 2025

Happy Birthday to the Legend, Leander Paes!

Happy Birthday to the legend, Leander Paes! 🐐 An icon who put Indian tennis on the world map !@Leander https://t.co/opgj62NrWs — Sagar Sehgal (@maniacforsports) June 17, 2025

Heartiest Congratulations

Heartiest congratulations to Leander Paes @Leander on your birthday. Wishes for your long and healthy life #SwatiTandon101 pic.twitter.com/cEDL7FJOYK — Swati Tandon ( Modi Ka Parivar ) (@SwatiTandon101) June 17, 2025

HBD Leander Paes

