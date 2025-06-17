Happy Birthday Leander Paes! Fans Wish Former India Tennis Legend As Olympic Medallist Turns 52

One of India's greatest Tennis players, Leander Paes, celebrates his 52nd birthday today (June 17). Paes, who played for India between 1991 and 2020, brought the nation its first individual Olympic medal in the 1996 Atlanta edition after 44 44-year gap, while winning 65 career doubles and mixed doubles titles, including all four major Grand Slams. Fans fondly remember Paes for his partnerships with Mahesh Bhupathi, Martina Hingis, and Martina Navratilova. Netizens took to social media platforms and flooded the former World Number One doubles player's feed with happy birthday messages on his special occasion. Queen’s Club 2025: Madison Keys Falls to 37-Year-Old Qualifier Tatjana Maria in Semifinals
