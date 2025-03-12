This year's IIFA definitely had some epic moments. From Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor's Jab We Met reunion to Madhuri Dixit and Shah Rukh Khan's Dil To Pagal Hai moment, fans were truly in for a treat at the awards. Another highlight from the event was IIFA host Kartik Aaryan's mother Mala Tiwari hinting at his relationship with "Kissiki Girl" Sreeleela. Amid this, a new video from the star-studded award night has gone viral, where Nora Fatehi can be seen jokingly questioning Kartik Aaryan about whether there's anyone left in the industry whom he hasn't dated. Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela’s Dating Rumours Heat Up After Actor’s Mom’s Statement at 2025 IIFA Awards (Watch Viral Video).

Nora Fatehi Teases Kartik Aaryan Amid Dating Rumours

A video from the IIFA Awards 2025 has gone viral where hosts Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar could be seen interacting with the celebrities in the audience. While interacting with Nora Fatehi Karan Johar asked her, "Will you go to London with a first class ticket?" She replied. " Am I going with you?" Karan then replied, "I am talking about Kartik". The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 actor then clarified that neither Karan nor he will be accompanying her, but her trip will be fully sponsored. Karan later asked Nora if she is single, and to this, the actress trolled Kartik saying, "Koi hai industry mein jisko aapne abhi take date nahi kiya?"

Nora Fatehi Teases Kartik Aaryan at IIFA 2025 Amid Rumours of Dating Sreeleela

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jaipur Squad (@jaipurssquad)

Translations? Nora Fatehi questioned Kartik Aaryan, "Is there anyone in the industry left that you haven't dated already?" Her question left everyone in splits. Karan started teasing Kartik Aaryan to which he said, "She is just asking a question." For the unversed, there have been reports of Kartik Aaryan dating his co-stars like Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Kriti Sanon and now rumours of him dating Sreeleela have been doing rounds on the internet. Sreeleela Attends Co-Star Kartik Aaryan’s Family Celebrations, Viral Video Capturing Duo Sparks Dating Rumours – WATCH.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik Aaryan, last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, will be sharing the screen with Sreeleela in Anurag Basu's untitled next. The movie will also mark the Pushpa 2 star's Bollywood debut.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 12, 2025 04:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).