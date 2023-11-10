Salman Khan might appear as guest on Koffee With Karan's latest season. As per reports, the host Karan Johar is 'keen on having Salman Khan on the show and is already in talks with the superstar'. If things go well, the Tiger 3 star might end KWK8 with a bang! Earlier, reports of Shah Rukh Khan making his presence felt on the kouch did rounds, which was later denied by KJo. So, are you manifesting bhaijaan on Koffee With Karan 8 already? Koffee With Karan Season 8 EP 3: Ananya Panday Confirms Relationship With Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan on Being Friends With Kartik Aaryan Post Breakup- Check Top 5 Highlights!

Salman Khan on Koffee With Karan 8:

