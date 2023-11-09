Koffee With Karan has triumphantly marked its return in an eighth season, captivating audiences with its signature mix of candid conversations, celebrity revelations, and unfiltered insights. In the third episode, the show featured the delightful pairing of Bollywood's young and talented actresses, Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday. The latest episode delivered an engaging and at times eyebrow-raising conversation, providing a captivating blend of humor, honesty, and intriguing revelations from both stars. Koffee With Karan Season 8 Promo: Sara Ali Khan Clarifies She’s NOT Dating Shubman Gill (Watch Video).

From personal anecdotes to professional insights, this episode left no stone unturned, leaving viewers both charmed and intrigued. This edition of Koffee With Karan did not disappoint, bringing with it a captivating blend of sweetness and spiciness in the revelations shared by Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday. Here are the top 5 major revelations Sara and Ananya made:

Sara Ali Khan And Ananya Panday Both Had Relationships With Kartik Aaryan Karan Johar sparked an engaging conversation about Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday's past relationships with Kartik Aaryan. Both actresses openly discussed managing relationships despite past involvements. Sara acknowledged the industry's complexity, hinting at the transitory nature of friendships and rivalries in showbiz.

Sara Ali Khan Shuts Down Dating Rumours With Cricketer Shubman Gill

Sara Ali Khan Warned Ananya Panday Against Talking Someone She Was Interested In

Ananya humorously recalled a moment on the show, discussing her bond with Sara. She revealed Sara's playful warning against pursuing someone, although she wasn't actually interested. Ananya highlighted that Sara's teasing threat influenced her to avoid expressing any interest in the individual.

Sara Ali Khan Takes Advice From Ananya Panday

Watch KWK 8 Episode 3 Promo Here:

Ananya Panday Spills The Beans On Her Dating Life Karan Johar asked Sara Ali Khan what Ananya has that she doesn't. Sara disclosed that Ananya Panday has a 'Night Manager,' which she doesn't possess. Later, Ananya amusingly joked that she feels like 'Ananya Coy Kapur,' playfully alluding to Aditya Roy Kapur. This has not just fueled speculations to the rumour that the two stars are seeing each other but also confirmed the news.

