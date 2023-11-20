The eighth season of Koffee With Karan has treated its audience to four delightful episodes featuring dynamic celebrity pairs. The upcoming episode promises to elevate the entertainment quotient, featuring the charismatic duo Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra. Having debuted together in Karan Johar's film Student of the Year, the pair is set to bring a new level of charm to the chat show. A sneak-peek into their engaging conversation, covering topics from relationships and confessions to playfully brainstorming a fresh moniker for the host, is showcased in the recently unveiled promo. Koffee With Karan 7: Is Hrithik Roshan's ZNMD Name Arjun or Kabir? Katrina Kaif Gets Trolled By Karan Johar, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi Despite Answering Right! (Watch Video).

Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra To Grace The Next Episode:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

