Koffee With Karan 7's latest episode saw the Phone Bhoot stars Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi gracing the couch. While the trio created quite a good chaos on the show, it's KJo's wrong decision during the quiz round which has gone viral. It so happened that when Karan asked the character name of Hrithik Roshan from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, it was Kat who uttered the right answer, but sadly Ishaan was given the green tick. However, later they corrected their goof-up. Koffee With Karan 7: Katrina Kaif Reveals Vicky Kaushal Was Never on Her 'Radar'.

