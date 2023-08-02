Koi... Mil Gaya had released in theatres on August 8, 2003. As the Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta starrer is about to complete 20 years of its release, the makers have decided to treat fans in a grand manner. Koi... Mil Gaya would be re-releasing in theatres! Movie buffs can watch the film once again on the big screens from August 4 to 10 in 30 cities. The sci-fi film helmed by Rakesh Roshan was produced under the banner of FilmKraft Production. Krrish 4: Hrithik Roshan Starrer To Be Helmed by Karan Malhotra, Actor To Start Shooting for the Superhero Film in 2024 – Reports.

Koi... Mil Gaya Re-Release

RAKESH ROSHAN - HRITHIK ROSHAN: ‘KOI MIL GAYA’ CELEBRATES 20TH ANNIVERSARY WITH RE-RELEASE ACROSS 30 CITIES… On the occasion of 20 years of #KoiMilGaya, the much-loved and hugely successful film is set to re-release at #PVR #INOX cinemas across 30 cities in #India from 4 Aug… pic.twitter.com/9vXIRm2NjT — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 2, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)