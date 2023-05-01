Krrish 4 is one of the most-anticipated projects of Hrithik Rosh and this new update will brighten up his fans’ mood. As per latest reports, the film will be helmed by Agneepath fame director Karan Malhotra. Siddharth Anand and Rakesh Roshan are said to bankroll this flick. Hrithik will reportedly start shooting for this superhero film in 2024. An official announcement on the same is awaited. Hrithik Roshan Celebrates 15 Years of Krrish, Hints at Starting Krrish 4 Soon (Watch Video).

Krrish 4 Update

