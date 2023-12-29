Actress Kriti Kharbanda poured love into a touching birthday tribute to boyfriend Pulkit Samrat, sharing affectionate moments in a heartfelt Instagram post. Alongside romantic pictures, she penned, "The boy with the biggest heart and the purest soul! Everyday with you is an adventure, never a dull moment. Loving you has been one of the best things that have ever happened to me." Expressing gratitude for his existence and impact on her life, Kharbanda's message resonated with fans, celebrating their love. Pulkit Samrat Birthday: From Fukrey To Sanam Re, Take a Look at His Top 5 Films!

See Kriti Kharbanda's Birthday Wish For Pulkit Samrat:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti Kharbanda (@kriti.kharbanda)

