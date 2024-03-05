Laapataa Ladies continues to make waves at the box office. The Kiran Rao directorial grossed an impressive Rs 7.49 crore worldwide on its fourth day of release, while earning Rs 4.66 crore in India alone. Laapataa Ladies has proven to be a heartwarming film for critics and audiences alike. Laapataa Ladies Review: Netizens Hail Kiran Rao’s Storytelling, Call It ‘A Sweet & Powerful Ode to Women Everywhere!’

Laapataa Ladies Collections

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jio Studios (@officialjiostudios)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)