Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday (February 6) morning. The whole film, music and art industry are mourning the demise of the Nightingale of India. Now, Prasar Bharati News Services took to Twitter and shared a very old video clip of Lata Mangeshkar's Doordarshan programme. The video is surely a prove of the phrase 'Old is Gold'. Have a look!

Check Out The Tweet Below:

Old is Gold! A rare clipping of an old Doordarshan programme with Bharat Ratna -Lata Mangeshkar Read: Know the journey of Lata Didi in this exclusive interview with Prasar Bharatihttps://t.co/vEJehGTUIb Full Playlist on Prasar Bharati Archives: https://t.co/5IE3gk2rBg pic.twitter.com/FfCPNF1eqA — Prasar Bharati News Services पी.बी.एन.एस. (@PBNS_India) February 6, 2022

