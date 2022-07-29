The makers of Liger have dropped a new song from the sports drama titled "Waat Laga Denge" today. Sung by the lead actor of the film Vijay Deverakonda himself, the track is fast and catchy. In the song, we get to see Vijay's character in the flick making India proud at a kickboxing match. A full-on energetic number. Liger Song Akdi Pakdi: Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday Groove to the Party Anthem of the Year (Watch Video).

