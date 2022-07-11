Makers of Liger have dropped a peppy party song from the film titled Akdi Pakdi and Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday light up the dance stage with their hook step to this peppy party track of the year. The Liger marks Arjun Reddy star Vijay’s Bollywood debut and will release in five languages, including Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on August 25. Liger Song Akdi Pakdi Promo: Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday Dance Their Hearts Out In This Vibrant Track (Watch Video).

