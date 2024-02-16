Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan and makeup artist Sshura Khan continue to paint social media red with their post-wedding romance. Recently spotted hand-in-hand at the Mumbai airport, the couple seems smitten, delighting fans with their public displays of affection. Their latest airport appearance was indeed aww, thanks to their sweet hand-holding, showcasing their ongoing honeymoon phase. Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan Are Married! Actor Shares FIRST Pics, Writes ‘Me and Mine Begin a Lifetime of Love and Togetherness’.

Arbaaz Khan With Wife Sshura Khan:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)