Maanvi Gagroo announces her marriage to actor-comedian Kumar Varun on Thursday, 23 February giving a treat to her fans by sharing her adorable wedding photos on Instagram. The actress looked graceful in her red hot bridal look while Kumar Varun sported an ivory sherwani. Announcing her Wedding, Maanvi took to Instagram and shared stills from her marriage. She captioned her post "In the presence of our close friends and family, today, on this palindrome-ish date, of 23~02~2023, we made it official, in every way." Maanvi Gagroo References FRIENDS in Latest Insta Post, Says She Found Her ‘Lobster’ in Comedian Kumar Varun (View Pic).

Maanvi Gagroo is Married to Kumar Varun!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maanvi Gagroo (@maanvigagroo)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)