The courtside of the US Open 2025 had an unexpected South Asian star power moment, and the internet can’t keep its calm. Indian comedian Zakir Khan was captured sitting beside British actress Simone Ashley and Kal Penn. The trio found themselves in the spotlight as the cameras zoomed in on them, enjoying the match. For Bridgerton fans, Simone’s presence at the tournament already created the much-needed buzz online. Not just her chic courtside appearance, but the actress was also captured cosying up with businessman Tim Sykes, leaving fans speculating about her dating life. However, Simone wasn’t the only one commanding attention. Sitting next to her was Indian comedian Zakir and their pictures quickly became a viral sensation.

Simone Ashley and Zakir Khan Spotted at the US Open!

📸 | Simone Ashley, Kal Penn and Zakir Khan at the US Open on September 1, 2025 in New York City, NY pic.twitter.com/0mx33BmGz2 — Simone Ashley Network (@simoneanetwork) September 2, 2025

Simone Ashley and Zakir Khan's Photos Break the Internet

is that….zakir khan next to simone ashley???? pic.twitter.com/cKhHVKAnYb — 🍃 (@silentreatments) September 3, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)