Actress Maanvi Gagroo, who is known for her work in Pitchers, Four More Shots Please! and TVF Tripling, has been engaged to comedian Kumar Varun. The actress took to her Instagram to share the news with her followers. In the picture, the couple can be seen dressed in red. Even though Maanvi excluded Kumar's name from her post, netizens were quick to point out him. Maanvi wrote: "Found my lobster (a famous reference to 'Friends') A #HappyValentinesDay (red heart and evil eye emojis)." Four More Shots Please! Star Maanvi Gagroo Gets Engaged: Mouni Roy, VJ Bani and More Pour in Congratulations.

Maanvi Gagroo and Kumar Varun

The pair received congratulations on their engagement from friends, colleagues, and followers. Actor Vikrant Massey wrote in the comment section: "Wait!!! Is that @randomvarun (face with monocle emoji)". Producer Guneet Monga, whose documentary is in this year's Oscars race, dropped heart emojis on her post while others sent their congratulations. Marriage 2.0: Maanvi Gagroo Opens Up About Her Latest Short Film, Says ‘Anthologies Are an Extremely Snackable Format’.