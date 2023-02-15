View this post on Instagram
The pair received congratulations on their engagement from friends, colleagues, and followers. Actor Vikrant Massey wrote in the comment section: "Wait!!! Is that @randomvarun (face with monocle emoji)". Producer Guneet Monga, whose documentary is in this year's Oscars race, dropped heart emojis on her post while others sent their congratulations. Marriage 2.0: Maanvi Gagroo Opens Up About Her Latest Short Film, Says ‘Anthologies Are an Extremely Snackable Format’.
A biotech graduate, Kumar Varun is a comedian and writer, who has worked with the comedy collective AIB (All India Bakchod) in their comedy sketches with and also appeared with Zakir Khan in Prime Video's web series Chacha Vidhayak Hai Hamare. He also hosts a quiz show called Kvizzing With The Comedians, which became popular during the lockdown.
