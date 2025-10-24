Stand-up comedian Aditi Mittal recently shared a deeply moving story about an Air India flight attendant who helped her cope with her father’s sudden death. In a viral Instagram video, she recounted taking an emergency flight from London to Mumbai in 2017. “It was very obvious from my face that I was upset,” Mittal said. “This air hostess, Preeti, kept offering me warm water, tea, lemonade, without me asking. Later she said, ‘If it makes your heart lighter, tell me one funny story about him each time I pass by.’” Mittal wrote down stories about her father during the flight, saying, “Now I have a written record of my dad’s goofiest moments. Wherever you are, Preeti, I hope you’re having the best Diwali in the world.” She also praised cabin crew work, noting, “We need to rename air hostess to something grander, that actually reflects the amount of work they do.” LOL- Hasse Toh Phasse: Amazon Prime Video Announces New Comedy Series Featuring Arshad Warsi, Boman Irani, Sunil Grover Among Others (Watch Video)

Aditi Mittal Shares Video on Instagram – Watch

