Kunal Kemmu's Magaon Express has garnered widespread acclaim from both critics and audiences alike. The comedic essence of the film resonated well with viewers, ensuring hearty laughter throughout. Despite receiving heaps of praise, as it entered its third week, the film's box office performance painted a slightly different picture. Although it managed to accumulate a respectable sum of Rs 23.75 crore in India, it fell short of crossing the coveted Rs 25 crore mark. Madgaon Express Box Office Collection Day 16: Kunal Kemmu Directorial Inches Closer to Rs 25 Crore Mark in India!.

Madgaon Express Box Office Collection

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taran Adarsh (@taranadarsh)

