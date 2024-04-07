Kunal Kemmu’s directorial debut, Madgaon Express, has surpassed Rs 20 crore in domestic box office earnings within 16 days. Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment, the film is on track to reach the Rs 25 crore milestone in India soon, with its current total collection standing at Rs 22.32 crore. Madgaon Express Box Office Hit or Flop: Kunal Kemmu's Directorial Debut Has Won The Critics But It is Still a Tough Battle in Theatres - Here's Why!

Madgaon Express Collections

#MadgaonExpress springs a pleasant surprise as numbers jump on [third] Sat… The commendable fact is, the showcasing has been reduced this weekend, yet Weekend 3 biz is almost at par with Weekend 2. [Week 3] Fri 71 lacs, Sat 1.28 cr. Total: ₹ 22.32 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice pic.twitter.com/1ncVX6nUhg — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 7, 2024

