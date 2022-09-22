Makers of Maja Ma dropped its official trailer and we see the Aaja Nachle star performing Garba as the two families of the young leads played by Ritwik Bhowmik and Barkha Singh meet each other. A lot of quirky moments in this two and a half minutes trailer will surely make u laugh but overall there's a secret to Madhuri Dixit's character that makes us curious. Maja Ma to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on October 6. Maja Ma Song Boom Padi: Madhuri Dixit Dances Her Heart Out In This Garba Anthem Of The Year (Watch Video).

Maja Ma Trailer

