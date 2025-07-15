Parag Tyagi is heartbroken after the sudden loss of his wife, Shefali Jariwala, Kaanta Laga actress, who passed away on June 27th at the age of 42. To honour her memory, he shared a touching video on Instagram showing some of their most joyful moments together. The clip featured their laughter, love and fun times, reminding how lively and happy they were as a couple. Parag wrote, “Masti Khor Meri Gundi. Bas aise hi masti karte rehna jahan bhi ho aap,” (My fun-loving, naughty one. Keep spreading your mischief and joy, wherever you are) expressing his deep love and pain. The couple had dated for four years before tying the knot in 2014. Parag also started planting trees in Shefali’s name to honour her love for nature, with their pet dog Simbaa. Shefali rose to fame with the hit remix song Kaanta Laga and was loved for her bold personality and vibrant spirit. Shefali Jariwala Dies: Bollywood's 'Kaanta Lagaa' Girl and 'Bigg Boss 13' Contestant Passes Away at 42, Celebs Pay Tribute.

Parag Tyagi Shares Video on Instagram – See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Parag Tyagi (@paragtyagi)

