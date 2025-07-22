Shefali Jariwala, fondly remembered for the hit track Kaanta Laga, passed away on June 27 at the age of 42. Her husband, Parag Tyagi, continues to honour her memory through emotional posts. On Sunday morning, he shared a heartwarming video featuring Shefali spending joyful moments with her niece and nephew, children of her sister Shivani Jariwala. In the video, Shefali is seen laughing, cuddling and playing around with the kids. Parag captioned the post, “Pari, the best maasi in the universe... she always loved her bachchas so much.” He expressed how she spread happiness in every role she played in life. “Cherishing her beautiful loving moments only with all wonderful friends who really love Pari,” Parag concluded. The post deeply touched fans, as it captured Shefali’s warm, loving side off-screen. Shefali Jariwala Death Case: Actress' Autopsy Conducted, Opinion About Cause of Death ‘Reserved’, Says Mumbai Police.

Parag Tyagi Shares Video on Instagram – See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pari aur Simba ke Papa (@paragtyagi)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)