Actor Parag Tyagi has found a heartfelt way to honor his late wife, Shefali Jariwala, by getting her portrait tattooed across his chest. Shefali, fondly remembered as the Kaanta Laga Girl, passed away on June 27, 2025. A video of Parag getting the tattoo went viral, leaving fans emotional as they praised his love and devotion. Since her passing, Parag has shared several posts expressing how much he misses her. He recently announced the launch of the Shefali Jariwala Rise Foundation for Girls’ Education and Women Empowerment and plans for a YouTube podcast both dreams Shefali wanted to fulfill. Through these personal and public tributes, Parag is keeping her memory alive while carrying forward her legacy with strength and love. ‘Will Share What Actually Happened’: Parag Tyagi Launches Shefali Jariwala Rise Foundation and YouTube Channel To Fulfil Late Wife’s Dream of Girl Child Education and Women Empowerment (Watch Video)

Parag Tyagi Pays Tribute to Shefali Jariwala With Tattoo – Watch Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pari aur Simba ke Papa (@paragtyagi)

